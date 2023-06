There was a time when Karan Johar was struggling to get a second lead for his very first film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and he faced multiple rejections by the biggies at that time, including Chunky Pandey, who was the star at the time. In one of the old chats with Sajid Khan and Riteish Deshmukh on their show, Karan Johar calls Salman Khan the golden heart actor and reveals one of the anecdotes about finding the perfect cast for the role and how he struggled to find one, which led him to almost fall depressed. But the Tiger 3 star turned into his saviour and said yes to him. But there is an interesting twist here. Also Read - Ira Trivedi-Madhu Mantena wedding reception: Allu Arjun-Hrithik Roshan-Aamir Khan get chatty, Bollywood turns up [View Pics]

In this old video, Karan Johar reveals how everybody rejected him for Aman's role in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai as that was the second lead. Karan Johar said," I was almost falling into depression after every horn refused, and the last time I went to Chunky Pandey's party where I happened to meet Salman, he told him that nobody would do this role; I would do it for you; I respect your father; I narrated Salman the first half of the film, and he said yes; I told him to listen to the second half as you were there then; he agreed to it without even listening to his part".

Watch the old video of Karan Johar where he recalls how Salman Khan helped and saved him from falling into depression after agreeing to play the second lead in this film.

Salman Khan has proved to be the saviour for many filmmakers, and Karan Johar tops the list. There was a time when Salman gave his career-best film after he refused for not doing Chak De as he felt it was a role where one needs a good actor, and he suggested Shah Rukh Khan's name to the filmmaker, and even today SRK gets praise for his role. The same happened with ; reportedly, SK was the first choice, but he said would be the perfect fit for it, and he was damn right. Currently, Salman Khan is gearing up for Tiger 3's release and will soon begin prep for Pathaan vs. Tiger with superstar Shah Rukh Khan.