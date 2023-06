An ardent fan of would have never noticed him without his signature bracelet. One of his identity signs is the blue and silver bracelet he wears every time. People are inquisitive about his wrist belt and one day Bhaijaan shared the story behind it. He who is quite attached to his bracelet cleared the curiosity of his fan who asked about it during an interactive session. He shared it is a gift from his father and revealed how he got one. Also Read - Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding guest list: Salman Khan to Ranveer Singh; B-town celebs expected to attend

In an old throwback video shared by his fan page, is seen talking about his signature bracelet. During an event, a girl from the audience asked the actor about the bracelet he wears. Responding to her, he said his father (Salim Khan) has always worn this. He revealed while growing up how kids play with toys he used to play with his father's bracelet. When he started working his dad got him the exact one. He mentioned that the blue stone on it is called Firozah.

He further shared the significance of the stone on the bracelet. Describing firozah as a living stone he said apparently there are only stones of such kind. One is akik and one is firoza, the one he wears is turquoise. He added, "What happens with this is that if there's any negativity coming onto you, first, this takes it, it gets veins in them and then it cracks. This is my seventh stone." Salman has claimed that the bracelet is lucky for him. He also launched it on his brand Being Human.

On the work front, Salman Khan is gearing up for the second season of Bigg Boss OTT. He will be hosting Bigg Boss OTT 2 which will air on Jio Cinema from 17th June. He was last seen in the much-awaited Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Unfortunately, the film didn’t impress the audience and as a result, it failed at the box office. In the pipeline, he has the third sequel of the Tiger series. He will reprise his role alongside in Tiger 3. After a brief cameo in ’s Pathaan both superstars will face on in YRF’s film Tiger vs Pathaan.