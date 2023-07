Salman Khan, who admitted that the age of his marriage has passed away, once spoke about his marriage and claimed that he would make his wife stop working if she was in the industry. This old video of the actor from his reality game show Dus Ka Dum is going viral. You can see Kangana Ranaut has made a guest appearance on the show, and she is seen asking one pandit who is also a part of the show about Salman Khan's marriage, to which the Tiger 3 takes a sly dig at the Emergency actress, saying that she is extremely worried about my marriage. Also Read - Pathaan to Jawan: Decoding Shah Rukh Khan's promotional strategy for box office success

Watch the video of Salman Khan talking about his marriage, where he claims to make his would-be wife quit her job if she belonged to the industry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut Fan (@kanganaranaut_._)

The pandit claims that Salman Khan will get married at the age of 49 and the girl will not belong to the film industry, to which the superstar says even if she is from the industry, I will make her quit the job. Kangana expresses her shock that Salman will be getting married at such a late age, to which the superstar questions the pandit, What if he is secretly married and has kept it hidden from the world?

Salman Khan's marriage was a national concern at one point in time, but today no one is even talking about it. The actor has seen a lot of ups and downs in his relationship and recently admitted in an interview that he is unlucky in love. He too longed to have someone special, but fate decided otherwise. Many fans expected Salman to marry Katrina Kaif, but things didn't work out, and they are now good friends and will be seen together in Tiger 3.

Lately Salman Khan was even lined to his Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Pooja Hegde, but the rumour of their alleged affair died down soon. Now even Salman Khan's fans knows that the superstar will never get married and is extremely happy being single.