Salman Khan is often lauded as a dignified man as he never spoke about his alleged relationship in public. There was a time when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan accused of being slapped and physically abused by the Tiger 3 star and this allegations on the superstar egg everyone shocked and how. Salman Khan never really addressed these allegations by Aishwarya and he kept his mum, however this old interview of the superstar with a veteran TV journalist has been grabbing headlines where he directly questions him about Ponniyin Selvan's actress's allegation of hitting her. Also Read - Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare wedding reception: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan join the party; Dunki star gets chatty with new Sasur Aamir Khan

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Tiger 3 star Emraan Hashmi remembers the day his son was diagnosed with cancer; pens down a heartfelt note for him

Watch the video of Salman Khan addressing the allegation of hitting Aishwarya Rai Bachchan during the time of their relationship

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BeingBhaijaan? (@salmankhanfans353)

Trending Now

Salman Khan was very reluctant about speaking on the public platform, he was even saying, “She was a good friend d and how she isn’t, I don’t what to talk about the past”. When further probed that he had hit her, the superstar does bad action of hitting and saying if he had actually hit someone, they wouldn’t have survived. Further answering about the allegations by Aishwarya he said, “ There was a fuss created out of nothing”.

Salman Khan was labelled as an obsessive boyfriend reportedly by Aishwarya and she was tired of his over controlling nature and decided to part ways with him after he allegedly raised hand on her. It its also claimed that after Aishwarya decided to part ways with Salman, he reached to her Chalte Chalte set and created a ruckus after which she was removed from the film. Rani Mukerji replaced Ash as the leading lady opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

Salman and Aishwarya parted ways decades ago and till date they have crossed each other’s path. While the superstar is cordial with the Bachchans and was recently seen hugging Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan at an event.

Watch the video of Salman Khan