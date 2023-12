Katrina Kaif is right now making headlines after Vicky Kaushal got overly excited and mentioned that he is madly in love with Shah Rukh Khan and regrets getting married to the actress. In his statement, he claimed that he didn’t meet Shah Rukh Khan before Katrina, or else he would have married him. We feel you, Vicky. Vicky is working with Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki for the first time and is totally smitten by the superstar. The superstar mentioned how Vicky fell madly in love with him so much that he regretted getting married to Katrina Kaif. Shah Rukh Khan is known as the king of wit for a reason. However, this statement about the actor regretting marrying Katrina is going viral. Also Read - Dunki: Taapsee Pannu recalls her experience of shooting with real prisoners for Shah Rukh Khan starrer

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News Also Read - Dunki Drop 6 Banda song: Shah Rukh Khan as Hardy is full of energy as Diljit Dosanjh adds more tadka

And amid this, an old statement by Salman Khan has resurfaced on the internet, where he told Katrina Kaif talked about how she missed the opportunity to become Katrina Khan; this happened when Katrina attended Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's wedding in Hyderabad, where Kat too made her presence. And during that time, Katrina was allegedly dating Ranbir Kapoor. And hence, the Tiger 3 star addressed her as Katrina Kapoor and thanked her wholeheartedly for not marrying him. Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor's alleged affair and breakup made a lot of headlines. It was the first time Animal star, too, had addressed his breakup, claiming that lots of things punctured his relationship with Katrina. Today, they are cordial but might never work with each other. Also Read - Dunki Diaries: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Rajkumar Hirani share interesting BTS details about the film

Trending Now

Watch the old video of Salman Khan expressing his feelings that Katrina Kaif couldn't become his wife.

At that time, many wondered if Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif would ever be cordial to each other, but today they share a good bond. Katrina's last film was Tiger 3 along with the superstar, which worked exceptionally well at the box office. On the professional front, Katrina Kaif is all set for her south debut film Merry Christmas, along with Jawan star Vijay Sethupathi.