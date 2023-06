Salman Khan and controversy go hand in hand, and right now one old interview of Bollywood's renowned choreographer Saroj Khan slamming superstar Salman Khan is going viral, where she alleges that the Tiger 3 star was extremely upset with her due to her giving major dance steps to Aamir Khan in their film Andaz Apna Apna and how he told her that he would never work with her if he became a huge star. In this old interview, Saroj Khan talks about her dispute with Salman Khan that is resurfacing on the internet and how they had a fallout. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT season 2: Are these the final, confirmed contestants on Salman Khan's show?

Salman Khan was upset with Soraj Khan, and she was sorry about him not getting major dance steps compared to Aamir Khan. "When I become a hero and go on top, I will definitely not work with you," Saroj Khan replied. "You won't work with me, fine. Roti Allah deta hai, tu nahi Dera". Saroj was heard saying this.

But it seems like that is an old story, and in one of her interviews in Mid Day in 2019, she spoke about how Salman Khan offered her to work with her after she wasn't getting work, while he reportedly promised to sign her to one film with her. But sadly, the choreographer passed away in July 2020 after suffering a cardiac arrest. Well, fate decided otherwise.