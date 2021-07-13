When Salman Khan won our hearts with his REACTION on ex-girlfriend Aishwarya Rai's wedding with Abhishek Bachchan

Post her breakup with Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai found love in Abhishek Bachchan and the duo tied the knot in 2007. While the event was a grand affair, Salman Khan had won our hearts with his reaction, when he was asked about Abhi-Ash wedding. In an interview with India TV, Salman Khan said that he was glad that she married Abhishek as he is a great guy from a good family and wished Aishwarya all the happiness. “The best thing I would want for her is to have a happy life,” said the Bharat actor. Well, we can definitely say that Salman's reaction had bought smile to million faces. Also Read - RIP Dilip Kumar: Abhishek Bachchan REVEALS how he lost an opportunity to share screen space with father Amitabh Bachchan's 'idol'
On the professional front, Salman Khan is currently shooting for Tiger 3 along with Katrina Kaif. Talking about the film, it is directed by Maneesh Sharma, who is known for helming films like Band Baaja Baaraat, Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, Shuddh Desi Romance and Fan. The film also features Emraan Hashmi as the lead antagonist and the makers have kept his character details under the wraps. It is produced under the banner of YRF. Also Read - Throwback Thursday: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan addressed Salman Khan as 'sexiest and the most gorgeous man'
On the other hand, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be next seen in Mani Ratnam's ambitious project, Ponniyin Selvan, which features the ensemble cast of Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu and Sobhita Dhulipala in pivotal roles. Reportedly, Aishwarya Rai will portray Nandini—wife of Chola Kingdom's Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar and Nandini's mother—Mandakini Devi's part, who was a mute queen. Though the primary focus will be on Nandini's life. The film is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's historical novel and will narrate the story of Arulmozhivarman, who later became the great Raja Raja Chola I. Interestingly, Mani has worked with Vikram, Karthi and Aishwarya in films like Raavan, Guru and Kaatru Veliyidai. The film is bankrolled by Lyca Productions and the music is composed by AR Rahman. So, are you excited for this venture? Tweet to us @bollywood_life. Also Read - 9 ASTOUNDING facts about Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sridevi and more Bollywood stars we bet you didn't know – view pics
