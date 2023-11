Salman Khan is one of the biggest stars of Bollywood. Of course, he enjoys a crazy fan following. The actor is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Tiger 3. There is great buzz around the action drama as it will see Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reprising their roles of Tiger and Zoya. Amidst all the buzz about Tiger 3, a video of former Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover talking about Salman Khan has made its way to Reddit and has drawn attention. Ashneer Grover in the video is discussing about his meeting with Salman Khan. Also Read - Tiger 3 star Salman Khan called a 'liar' by THIS Aarya actor? Know why

Ashneer Grover asked to not take photo with Salman Khan

In an old video shared by BollyBlindsNGossip, Ashneer Grover is talking about his meeting with Salman Khan for an advertisement shoot. He revealed that he spoke to Salman Khan for about three hours sharing the brief about the company and more. Then Salman Khan's manager stated that he should not ask for a picture as Salman Khan doesn't like it. Ashneer Grover says in the video, "Uske manager ne bol diya ki photo nahi khichwani hai, sir thoda bura maan jaate hain. Maine bola, nahi khichwaunga photo, bhaad main ja tu. Matlab aisi kaunsi heropanti ho gayi." Also Read - URI director Aditya Dhar's next to be on terrorist killings in Pakistan; check other upcoming new movies on Indo-Pak conflict

However further in the video that is all over entertainment news, Ashneer Grover praises Salman Khan and states that he knows his brand very well and that he is very smart. He described how Salman Khan asked to show him larger-than-life as that's what his fans like to see. Salman Khan gave example of Tubelight to Ashneer Grover and said that he was shown as a feeble man and audience did not like it. Also Read - Not Tiger 3 song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam, Arijit Singh makes headlines for getting angry at a fan in viral video [Watch]

Trending Now

Check out Ashneer Grover's video below:

https://www.reddit.com/r/BollyBlindsNGossip/comments/17eir5j/branding_of_bhai/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=web3x&utm_name=web3xcss&utm_term=1&utm_content=share_button

All about Tiger 3

Talking about Tiger 3, the film is going to release on November 12, 2023. The trailer of the film has already added to the excitement of the fans. The first song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam is also out now. From Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's chemistry to exotic visuals of Turkey, the song is already a hit among fans. It is expected that the film will do wonders at the box office. Tiger 3 is produced under YRF banner and is directed by Maneesh Sharma.

Check out Tiger 3 video below: