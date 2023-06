There was a time when Sanjay Dutt asked Aishwarya Rai Bachchan not to make a career in Bollywood and stick to her modelling only, as he felt she was a beautiful, innocent girl and this glamour world would take all her charm away. One of the old interviews of Dutt is going viral on Aishwarya, where he mentions being stunned by Ash's beauty after seeing her face on the cover of a magazine and asking who the beautiful girl is, and later he learns it was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and he gets so protective of her as he feels she is damn innocent and advises her to stay away from making a career in Bollywood. Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and more Top 10 richest actress in India

"When you come into this glamour industry, it starts changing you, maturing you; that innocence is lost. That beautiful side that she has right now on her face will disappear. Because she has to handle the film world right, and that is not easy to do." Calling the glamour world extremely competitive Dutt added," It's competitive. It's like, "Man, I have to look better than that; I've gotta be there.' You know you climb two steps, and there will be like 500 people pulling you down five steps. And you become hard. And those beautiful qualities are gone."

In fact, Aishwarya was told about this advice by Sanjay Dutt to her, and she even agreed with him on the industry being a difficult place and said, I suppose that's true. There are so many things you've got to handle that I suppose it does harden you". Ash has come a long way, seen it all, and has become a rock today. The actress is still ruling hearts and manages to skip your heartbeat away with her beauty.

From being called extremely innocent to a plastic woman who is fake, Ash was called a plastic fake personality by on 's show, and till date she hasn't forgiven the Selfie actor for his comments. Talking about the same in one of her interviews in the context of having a wall, she said it's a deliberate attempt and that is like a defence to protect herself.