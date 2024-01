Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan were the first choice of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani but fate decided differently. But there was a time when SLB was extremely worried about the fate of his film when Aishwarya decided to walk out Bajirao Mastani after her ugly breakup with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. And there was a time when Sanjay Leela Bhansali expressed his disappointment over Aishwarya not doing Mastani. On Karan Johar's show, SLB had appeared on Koffee With Karan along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan where he spoke about being hurt with her walk out of the film. Also Read - Was Jaya Bachchan unhappy with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil?

Sanjay had said, " I was very very hurt that Aishwarya was not doing Mastani because for me she is a very very central part of my work. She is a very important part of what I visualize what I dream or what I want to make. So is my friendship with Salman, And so do I care that much for him also. And I was in a dilemma. What do I do". Karan quizzed, " Film is not happening now? Bajirao Mastani?". Also Read - When Salman Khan spoke about raising his hand at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan post physical abuse allegations; ‘Big fuss created out of nothing’ [Watch]

"All Mastanis have come gave me a lot of trouble I think". Karan later adds, "Kareena Kapoor was supposed to do Mastani and now not?". Sanjay added, "Yeah, she has gone ahead and signed two other films with Salman. I wanted the pair to be just kept for my film. I wanted them to come together for the first time. So they have done two films together. And there was nothing I could do it".

SLB had even revealed in one of his interviews that how after Aishwarya left Bajirao Mastani, Salman Khan had asked him to cast Katrina Kaif as Mastani. But he refused as he didn't find her a fit for the role.

