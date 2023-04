Aryan Khan has this autobiography where everyone wants to know one question: Why doesn't the boy Aryan Khan has this autobiography where everyone wants to know one question: "Why doesn't the boy smile?" Well, he has made himself a toughie, and watch the video of Shah Rukh Khan talking about how he feels. Aryan Khan is the most spoiled kid among his kids, Suhana and Abram. In this old video, you can see the Pathaan star talking about how Aryan talks to him and tells him that he is very gentle with Abram in particular and that he should make him this tough guy. Also Read - Aamir Khan takes Shah Rukh Khan's route for sureshot box office success after Laal Singh Chaddha? Here's his big plan

Watch the old viral video of Shah Rukh Khan calling Aryan Khan the most spoiled one among Suhana and Abram due to THIS reason.

SRK says," Aryan comes and tells me Papa, you are very gentle with them (referring to his Suhana and Abram), and I should be tough with them as he feels that they will get spoiled and he is the most spoiled one" This video of SRK is winning hearts, and Aryan Khan fan clubs are sharing it on their Instagram handles. Aryan Khan is right now making headlines for his ignorance towards . The superstar's young son has left the mystery behind on why he has been ignoring the Liger actress, and there are assumptions that ever since she has admitted to having a crush on him on 's show Koffee With Karan 7.

On the professional front, Aryan Khan is all set to make his Bollywood debut as a writer and director, reportedly with his father Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. Not only Aryan Khan's fans but his father Shah Rukh Khan too is excited about his son's debut, as he always claimed of him being more of a creative and intelligent individual in the family. Aryan is the most mature star kid of all. His maturity is often misconstrued as arrogance, but the superstar boy knows what he is and never gets overwhelmed by the glamour. Like SRK in the movie, Aryan claims he is the tough guy and is making it on his own, and we kind of agree with him.