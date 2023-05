Shah Rukh Khan is the biggest superstar in the country right now; nobody enjoys stardom like he does. The man has come a long way to achieve this, and he deserves every bit of it. But when Shah Rukh Khan entered this glamour world, he was naive and learned a lot from the people of the industry and more. When the Pathaan star became the star, he got this advice from the Shehahaah of Bollywood himself at that time, and right now that video of SRK revealing the conversation between him and Big B is going viral.

Watch the old video of Shah Rukh Khan talking about this advice from that made him scared about being a superstar.

In this old video, you can see how SRK is revealing that once he got advice from Amitabh Bachchan while they were working on a project together, and you can see SRK narrating it in a damn hilarious way. Big said to SRK, " Now that you have become a big star, whatever you do, you will always be in the wrong. So, whenever you are wrong, haath jodd kar maafi maang lena (apologise immediately with folded hands)." When SRK interrupted, "What if he wasn't in fault?" The veteran star retorted and said, "This is why I am telling you to apologise." Big B even told SRK that if someone punches him and he punches back, it means you were drunk, and you will be called arrogant. Success has reached your head. After listening to all this, SRK got scared and said that he doesn't want to become a star.

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan share a great bond in real life too; in fact, SRK said in one of the interviews that Abram used to feel that Big B was his grandfather, and the megastar of Bollywood happily played that role for little Abram. The Bachchans and Khans Dhar have a great rapport; in fact, will be seen making a debut along with Agastya Nanda, and there are strong rumours of them being together, and it cannot go more filmy than this that they turn their dosti into rishtedaari.