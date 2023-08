Shah Rukh Khan is very fond of his kids. The Jawan actor usually keeps his personal life private but doesn't mind sharing a bit or two about his bond with his kids, Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan perchance. Now, Suhana Khan is gearing up for her Bollywood debut which is The Archies by Zoya Akhtar. The superstar is all charged up for his daughter's debut and has been very supportive of her since the beginning. But there's a different side to Shah Rukh which he talked about in an interview with David Letterman. Also Read - Don 3: Not Farhan Akhtar, it was Shah Rukh Khan's decision to pass on the role to someone else? Here's why

Shah Rukh Khan hates when Suhana Khan discusses relationships

Well, he doesn't really hate it, he might just find it difficult to see his little princess all grown-up and falling in love with someone. That happens to all parents and Shah Rukh Khan is extremely attached to all of his kids. He makes sure to spend time with them despite his hectic schedule. While talking to David Letterman, Shah Rukh Khan shares that he sorts out all the problems of his kids. He adds that he hates it when they have boyfriend and girlfriend problems.

Shah Rukh, in a comical way, shares that he would want nothing more than to ask his kids to kick the person. But he doesn't and instead gives them a pep talk to cheer them up. He says that he hates explaining the fragile relationships to Suhana. In the video we see Shah Rukh Khan wishing to tell Suhana otherwise about dating a guy but he doesn't. He shares the worst thing he has to do which is to pick presents for her boyfriends. "Papa what do you think he'll like?" SRK mimes Suhana on the show, to the room full of laughter.

Watch the video of Shah Rukh Khan talking about Suhana Khan and her boyfriends here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SRK VIBE (@_srkvibe2.0)

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan is reportedly dating Amitabh Bachchan's grandson and Shweta Bachchan's son Agastya Nanda. Though there is no confirmation on the same, the rumours are pretty wild. Agastya and Suhana will be seen in The Archies together. The movie is releasing on Netflix in November this year. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for Jawan which is releasing in less than a month.