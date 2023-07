Shah Rukh Khan is an obsessive father to his kids, especially his daughter Suhana Khan, and this old viral video is proof that King Khan's daughter rules his heart. When SRK made an appearance on Karan Johar's show along with Alia Bhatt, he was asked by the host of the show, Karan, who is also a family friend of Shah Rukh, if he would kill the boy who Suhana Khan would kiss as that time she was 16, and very firmly replied that he would rip off his lips, and Alia Bhatt couldn't stop laughing. Indeed, Suhana is a lucky one to have a super protective daddy like SRK; well, all daughters are. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan prevue surpasses Prabhas starrer Adipurush as most viewed teaser; check out top 10 most watched Hindi movies teaser in 24 hours

Watch the video of Shah Rukh Khan showing off his possessive side for his daughter, Suhana Khan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dose of entertainment ? (@random.shitszz)

Talking about Suhana today, she is 22 and is all set to make her Bollywood debut with The Archies, which will be released on Netflix and is helmed by Zoya Akhtar. Last year, Gauri Khan made an appearance on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan 7 along with her BFFs, and she was asked by KJo what dating advice she would like to give her daughter Suhana. To which the star wife and the businesswoman replied, She wouldn't want Suhana to date two boys at the same time. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 8: Shah Rukh Khan to appear along with camera shy Aryan Khan on Karan Johar’s show

During that time there was a huge buzz of Ananya Panday dating two boys at the same time and it was Vijay Deverakonda who she admitted going on a friendly date while being in relationship wit Ishaan Khattar on Karan Johar's show, and many thought if Gauri Khan took a jibe at Ananya. However Kara had clarified of Ananya not dating two boys at the same time and t came out wring on his show. Also Read - Jawan: Is Shah Rukh Khan’s dialogue, ‘Jab Main Villain Banta Hu…’ a jibe at Sunny Deol? Superstar’s fans feel so

Trending Now

Suhana Khan has indeed got cool parents, and there are talks that the girl might make an appearance on Karan Johar's show this year with her The Archies gang as the film is slated to release soon. There are reports that Aryan Khan too agreed to come on Karan's show along with his father, Shah Rukh Khan.