When Shah Rukh Khan said that he wants to turn Aryan Khan into a spoilt brat and left everyone shocked

We miss this Shah Rukh Khan, the unabashed, witty and the coolest! King Khan ever used to fail to impress when he spoke on anything and everything. His words of wisdom I dearly missed and how. While we immensely miss our superstar, let's take a look at the time when he used to openly talk about his love, family and kids. In his appearance on the most popular chat show of that time with host Simi Garewal, SRK had spoken his heart out and maybe got a little carried away in his conversation. Well, at that time there were no filters that celebrities used, unlike today! Today when they speak, they have their army of PRs to control what they speak, however, some are unabashed even today and have no qualms in speaking their mind.

Shah Rukh Khan's this interview with Simi Garewal along with wifey had gone VIRAL! Where he spoke about how he wants to make his little first son a spoilt brat and a movie star like him.

This interview of SRK appeared in 1997, where he had shared his excitement if coming after for the first time. "He is going to be completely a spoiled brat. I've told all my heroines that if you have daughters, my son will be running after them and every day I want complaints from all of them saying 'please keep your son out of our houses.' I want him to spoil the whole city. I want him to have a Harley Davidson jacket and I want him to wear studs and everything. He should be cool, have long hair, and he should be a playboy and spoiled."

When quizzed about Aryan is going to be a movie star as well, to which the superstar had said, "Oh yeah that's one of the bad things that you have to do, so he will have to do it". Aryan Khan today has chosen his career as becoming a script writer and a movie director and we can't wait for the big boy to shine just like his father.