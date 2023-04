Shah Rukh Khan is a one-woman man and will always be; he proudly mentions that he married the girl whom he danced with for the first time, and it's Gauri Khan. Shah Rukh Khan has always been labelled as the cleanest actor, who never had any alleged affair with any of his co-stars unless Priyanka Chopra entered his life. Ever since the Miss Universe made his way in the industry and worked with the superstar. The rumours of their alleged affair made headlines, and how. And just weeks ago, Priyanka Chopra's interview went viral, in which she spoke about being cornered in Bollywood and being fed up with politics; hence, she went to the USA after getting a job opportunity. Also Read - Divyanka Tripathi makes a bold statement in neon pink outfit at event, reveals details on upcoming projects [Watch Video]

Amid Priyanka Chopra's revelation Bollywood actress claimed it was who cornered her due to her friendship with Shah Rukh Khan, and now an old interview of the Pathan star is going viral, where he reacts on his alleged affair with the Citadel actress. In one of his interviews along with , SRK was asked about his alleged affair with Priyanka and how it has personally affected him.

Shah Rukh Khan can be clearly seen in this video addressing Priyanka and saying, "To me, what is most disturbing is the fact that a lady who's worked with me has been questioned, and somewhere down the line, she's not being shown the kind of respect I show her or all the women." The Jawan star further calls Priyanka Chopra her friend and says she will always be closest to her heart: "I think it’s a little disrespectful; I'm extremely sorry about that. Sorry means... it’s not directly because of anything I’ve done but because she’s my friend. She’s one of the closest friends I have, very close to my heart, and always will be".

Watch the video of Shah Rukh Khan reacting to his relationship rumours with Priyanka Chopra.