Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are considered to be the eternal Bollywood couple in the industry. Together, Shah Rukh and Kajol have only set the screens on fire. Their friendship, bond and chemistry have always left fans gushing and crushing. In fact, many fans believed that Kajol and Shah Rukh are a couple in real life thanks to their movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham amongst many others. And amongst them is a cabbie who thought them to be married. Also Read - This picture of Shah Rukh Khan Kajol and Karan Johar will make you wish for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2

When Shah Rukh Khan joked about eloping with Kajol

Shah Rukh Khan has loads of fans across the world. The fans keep sharing content about Shah Rukh every now and then. One such dedicated fan account shared a short video of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the archives which shows their beautiful bond and their goofy sides. It so happened, that in the video, Shah Rukh and Kajol are seen hailing a cab. They are greeted by a cabbie named Ehran. Kajol and SRK greet him. The cabbie tells them that they look married. As if unfazed by this question, Shah Rukh promptly jokes that they are eloping and getting married. Do not miss out on Kajol's expression in the video. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan - Kajol's Gerua crosses 100 million views on Youtube!

Watch the video of Shah Rukh Khan joking about running away and marrying Kajol here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SRK 1000 FACES (@srk1000faces_original)

Kajol reveals how she and Shah Rukh Khan became friends

Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan did not like Kajol initially. He found her to be very talkative. Kajol and Shah Rukh first worked together in Baazigar. After shooting for two weeks, SRK called up Aamir Khan who wanted to work with her saying that she is very bad and very talkative and that he will never be able to work with her. But the same evening, SRK saw the rushes of Baazigar and it changed his thought process completely. Kajol lit up screens and the Jawan star remembered calling Aamir and frantically trying to take his words back about Kajol. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan 'personally disappointed' with Dilwale's run at the box office!

Trending Now

Watch this video of Shah Rukh Khan here:

Kajol also shared another story on how once on set, Shah Rukh and the other actors had a bad hangover and she was chatting away non-stop. The actors were like who is talking so much that their heads are going to split open? But Kajol kept on chatting while the boys turned grumpier by the minute and finally, Shah Rukh asked her to shut up. And that’s how they became friends.