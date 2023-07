Shah Rukh Khan shares a great bond with his co-star Deepika Padukone, and she has always expressed her gratitude towards the superstar for making her his heroine in her debut film Om Shanti Om. Well, it was a dream debut for any newcomer, and DP didn’t take it even an ounce for granted, and that is why today she is the most successful and bankable actress of her time. While SRK and Deepika gear up for the forth film together, Jawan, where the Pathaan actress is seen making a cameo. This one old video of them has resurfaced online, where the superstar is seen taking a jibe at the actress about her casting in his films.

Watch the video of Shah Rukh Khan taking a funny dig at Deepika Padukone over casting her in his superstar film.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are seen making their presence known at Kapil Sharma's show in this old video, where one of the fans asks Deepika if she has a very girl next door face and if she is actually one and does housework as well, to which the Fighter actress very humbly replies that she knows everything from cooking, cleaning, etc. Shah Rukh Khan gets witty and replies that this is the reason that they cast her in his films, as she does all the work, and everyone bursts into laughter.

Deepika Padukone has achieved great heights in her life despite being an outsider, and today she owns a lavish house next to Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat along with her husband Ranveer Singh. This woman has come a long way and is unstoppable; everyone admires her, including King Khan. On the professional front, Deepika is the highest paid actress in tinsel town right now.