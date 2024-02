Shah Rukh Khan is the king of wit, whoever meets the Jawan star falls in love with his aura and humour. But the King hasn't managed to yet impress his Queen Gauri Khan with his humour and this old video a proof. There was a time when Shah Rukh Khan used to love doing travel vlogs, and in this video, you can see cracking a typical husband joke as he spots his wife in his video. The Pathaan star asks Gauri Khan to come inside the video and wave by saying that he has found a wife for himself. But Gauri looks in a bad mood and asks Shah Rukh Khan not to do so by using the F word. Also Read - Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Awards 2024: Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and other Top 10 best dressed celebs

Shah Rukh Khan tells Gauri," I found myself a wife also right here," he asks Gauri to come and join him in the video" Come on this side Gauri". Gauri says," I can't take this anymore", uses this F word that has been beeped, and adds, " Please stop this". The facial expression of Dunki star says it all. Indeed the wife was in no good mood. Also Read - Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2024 complete winners list: Shah Rukh Khan, Bobby Deol and others win big

Watch the video of Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan getting irked over the Jawan star due to this reason

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have been married for more than 32 years and till date their bond is intact. Well, definitely being humorous in your relationship is important but sometimes you need to let it go, and this video of SRK and Gauri is a classic example.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is all set for Pathaan 2, and will soon begin for the shooting of the same. Shah Rukh Khan is also reportedly doing Pathaan vs Tiger along with Salman Khan and will start filing by the end of thus year.

