Shahid Kapoor is happily married to Mira Rajput along with two kids Misha and Zian. But upon a time he was linked up with many B Town divas after his breakup with Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan. And one of the divas Shahid Kapoor was hooked up with was Priyanka Chopra. And this old video of Shahid Kapoor almost leaving Priyanka Chopra embarrassed why indirectly talking about their alleged affair is being resurfaced on the internet all over again. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 winner: Priyanka Chopra roots for sister Mannara Chopra, shares a heartfelt success mantra

There was a time when Karan Johar managed to bring Shahid Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra together on his Koffee couch Koffee With Karan when he had asked the Farzi star what would be his reaction he would wake up as Priyanka Chopra. The actor very cheekily said," What am I doing in Shahid Kapoor's bedroom. I stay in the next building". To which Priyanka and Karan both were stunned and how. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Winner: Priyanka Chopra's mom, Madhu and aunt Vimla root for Mannara Chopra; say 'You are one Chopra girl'

Watch the video of Shahid Kapoor talking about his alleged affair with Priyanka Chopra on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan

Priyanka Chopra had confessed to dating almost all her co-stars

In one of her latest interviews, Priyanka Chopra got vocal about being in relationships with almost all her co-actors, he even revealed of felt like a doormat in her relationships. "I literally would become like a doormat and I was like, okay, that's fine because, you know, that's what women have been told for such a long time that our role is to glue the family together or you've got to make your man feel comfortable when he comes back home."

And this interview of Priyanka left many stunned and how. Priyanka is today happily married to Hollywood pop singer Nick Jonas and is a mother of a two-year-old daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

