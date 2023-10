Shehnaaz Gill's stunning transformation often leaves fans in awe. She often slays in super stylish outfits leaving everyone stunned and inspired. The Bigg Boss 13 fame had appeared on national television wearing a simple salwar kameez and won hearts with her simplicity in 2019. After entering the house, she won a huge fan following from around the world who just adored her. But slowly Shehnaaz became the talk of the town for being a changed person, especially after Sidharth Shukla's death. There have been a lot of judgements she has faced regularly.

When it comes to losing weight, there are many fans who keep commenting on her pictures and videos that she looked best just like she was, even if she was a little overweight. And guess what, even Shehnaaz liked her chubby self. In this viral video, the Thank You For Coming actress spoke about why she had to lose oodles of weight but how she liked herself chubby. "I realised one thing: if I want to work in this industry, I need to lose weight because to fit in designer outfits is very important. If I were not a part of this industry and a normal girl, I would happily be on the heavier side, as I myself like girls who are healthy and not the ones who are skinny, who don't eat this, don't drink that."

Watch the video of Shehnaaz Gill making the revelation of the reason behind her drastic transformation.

Indirectly, Shehnaaz spoke about the unrealistic beauty standards that have been set in the industry even today. No matter how much awareness you create about body positivity, at the end, you cast a heroine who is a certain body type. Hypocrisy, isn't it?

Coming back to Shehnaaz, kudos to her honesty. As for those who have assumptions and claim that she is a changed person, well, she has definitely evolved, but her honesty is intact. The actress even mentioned how she was offered a role where she was asked to put on weight and play a chubby Shehnaaz, which she strongly refused.