Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar fans are curious to know when the alleged lovebirds are getting married after UAE cricketer Chirag Suri revealed that the next cricketer who is all set to marry is Shubman with Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar. And now, amid their wedding rumours, this old video of Shubman Gill has been resurfaced online all over again, where he indirectly hinted at dating Sara Tendulkar. During that time, Shubman was asked if he was dating Sara, to which he said maybe, and many were confused about which Sara he was talking about. Whether Sara Tendulkar or Sara Ali Khan.

UAE cricketer Chirag Suri reveals the next cricketer who is all set to marry is Shubman Gill with Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar. Also Read - Shubman Gill-Sara Tendulkar, Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur; Alleged Bollywood lovers who may get married soon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @shubsara.love

Watch the old video of Shubman Gill almost confessing to dating Sara Tendulkar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHUBMANGILL (@shubmangill.77.in)

As there were strong rumours of Shubman dating Sara Ali Khan as well, they were spotted together at several places. But aftermade it clear on Karan Johar's showthat she never dated Shubman, fans are thrilled to watch this video all over again and are asking the cricketer about the wedding date. In the video you can see Punjabi actressstraight up asks the question to Shubman if he is dating Sara, to which he replies, "Maybe".

Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill are the Internet's favourite couple. And the curiosity around their personal lives is at its peak, and everything related to them goes viral and grabs maximum attention.

Sara Tendulkar called Shubman Gill's lucky charm

As the star cricketer's daughter Sara had gone to watch the semi finals between India vs New Zealand, the camera was panned on Sara and her reactions while Shubman was on field. Fans of two even called her the lucky charm of the cricketer.