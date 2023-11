Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar often grab headlines due to their alleged relationship. Especially after Sara Ali Khan cleared the air around dating Shubman on Koffee With Karan 8 that the entire people are behind wrong Sara, many are convinced that Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill are very much together. Lately, once again, Shubman and Sara's relationship hit the headlines after a deep-fake image of them was shared online. Sara even strongly reacted to the fake picture of her with Shubman and expressed her disappointment in the misuse of the technology. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Sara Tendulkar becomes the latest victim of DeepFake on social media; says 'Disconcerting to see misuse of technology'

Watch the video of Shubman Gill strongly reacting to being trolled for allegedly dating both Sara Tendulkar and Sara Ali Khan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Inspirational Talks (@inspirational_talks23)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prince & princess of ict✨ (@shubsara.love)

And only if you think that the celebs aren't affected by the constant chatter around their relationship are you wrong. This old video of Shubman Gill strongly reacting to the link-up with Sara Tendulkar and being trolled on social media for the same Shubman was seen lashing out at the faceless people for trolling him. "The trend of trolling has gone so far that now it's become unbeatable. It's very easy for people to write things, but they should understand that it affects us also".

Shubman was earlier massively trolled for allegedly dating Sara Ali Khan after his alleged breakup with Sara Tendulkar. It was claimed by many gossip websites that Shubman has parted ways with Sara T and is dating Sara Ali Khan. But there was no truth behind any of the news. Lately, Shubman and Sara's wedding news surfaced online after UAE cricketer Chirag Suri revealed that he is all set to marry Sachin Tendulkar's daughter. Indeed, one can say that there is no smoke without fire. Also Read - Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill have a special message after India loses the World Cup against Australia