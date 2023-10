Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is once again making headlines after she cropped Jaya Bachchan and the Nandas from Amitabh Bachchan’s 81st birthday celebration picture and only shared Big B and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan's image to wish the veteran actor. When the entire family came together and celebrated Big B’s birthday, it was claimed that they had almost ended their feud and were a happy family. While this latest move by Aishwarya hinted that there is still a tiff between the Bachchans and the netizens reactions are as drastic and bizarre as they can get. Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan crops Jaya, Shweta, Navya out of family picture from Amitabh Bachchan's b'day; fuels family feud rumours

Amid Aishwarya cropping Shweta Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Agastya, and Navya Nanda from the family picture, this old statement of Big B's daughter is once again grabbing headlines, where she admitted of hating Aishwarya's habit on Koffee With Karan's show. Also Read - Animal pair Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Jawan duo Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and more: 10 surprising jodis with sizzling chemistry

When Shweta Bachchan openly spoke about hating Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's habit on Karan Johar's show, Koffee With Karan. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan is the highest earning member in his family; beats Aishwarya and Abhishek by a huge margin

Shweta had appeared on the KWK show along with her brother Abhishek Bachchan and a Bollywood actor, where Shweta was asked about Aishwarya's one habit that she dislikes and feels should change. Shweta first raved about how strong and independent Aishwarya is. But one thing that she hates about herself is that "It takes her ages to reply to messages and phone calls".

Shweta Bachchan is insecure of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan claims people on the internet.

Recently, people once again felt the heat when Shweta Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan ignored the mention of Aishwarya's ramp walk at Paris Fashion Week while cheering the loudest for Navya, who was making her debut at the ramp. Netizens exclaimed that the Bachchans are jealous of Aishwarya and her achievements. But that's not the case, and both Big B and Jaya, including Abhishek, have always been supportive of Aishwarya.