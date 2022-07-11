When Sidharth Shukla's naughty side left his Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania co-star Alia Bhatt in splits [Watch]

Sidharth Shukla may no longer be with us, but his memories are always there, making everyone smile, laugh and even cry. Sidharth Shukla lived his life in such a way that he left many memories behind to be cherished forever. Here's one such memory of Sidharth when he worked with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. An old video of Sidharth Shukla and Alia Bhatt has resurfaced from the promotions of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Also Read - Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone return from the US but netizens are talking about Alia Bhatt – here's why

Sidharth's naughty side left Alia in splits

Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Shukla's video clip is from the press conference of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. The two are seen sitting side-by-side while answering the media questions. Sidharth is seen in a crisp blue shirt while Alia is seen in a floral outfit. The reporter asked Sidharth, "Kitna difference hai TV mein karna aur Bollywood mein karna?" (How different is it to do on TV and in films?) Well, the reporter meant acting. But Sidharth being the naughty boy asked, "Kya karna?"It left Alia Bhatt in splits and it took a long time for her to recover from the goofy moment and stop laughing. Alia Bhatt is seen laughing out loud and it distracts him when he proceeds to answer. Check out the video here:

Alia mourned Sidharth's demise

It was just last year that Sidharth Shukla left for heavenly abode. It was a huge shocker for everyone as he was just 40. Sidharth Shukla suffered from a massive heart attack and passed away on 2nd September 2021. Alia Bhatt was one of the many who mourned his tragic and untimely demise. She wrote, "Sid, one of the warmest, kindest and most genuine people I've worked with..always smiling and always positive! My heartfelt condolences to his family loved ones and his fans who have loved him so deeply! Rest in peace!"

Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Shukla starrer Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania was released in 2014 and was a huge hit. It marked Sidharth's debut in Bollywood.