Ranbir Kapoor has dated Deepika Padukone in past. He was also rumoured to be in a relationship with Sonam Kapoor while they worked on Black as assistant directors. After Deepika and Ranbir broke up, Deepika and Sonam appeared on Koffee with Karan together. And during the episode, Ranbir Kapoor was discussed extensively on the Koffee Kouch, despite the Animal actor not being a part of the episode, a lot was said about him. It was on Karan Johar's chat show that Sonam Kapoor rated Ranbir's sex appeal and more.

When Sonam Kapoor rated Ranbir Kapoor zero on sex appeal in front of Deepika Padukone on Koffee With Karan

Years ago, Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor appeared on Karan Johar's chat show called Koffee With Karan. And during one of the segments, Karan asked Sonam to rank a number of stars in terms of sex appeal. The stars listed were Ranbir, Imran, Abhishek, Hrithik and John. Sonam ranked John Abraham first followed by Imran Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan and lastly Ranbir Kapoor.

Sonam was quick to defend why she put Ranbir last adding that he is a great actor but she felt different on sex appeal. Karan asks Sonam if she rates Ranbir zero on sex appeal. Sonam says Ranbir has sex appeal on when he strips. She went on to recall the song Jab Se Tere Naina from Sawaariya which starred them both together. Deepika adds to it saying, "Because she has seen all of it." Sonam then recalled how the fan went on and Ranbir's towel dropped leaving his bare body. Karan prods asking if she has seen everything to which Sonam adds that she had no choice as she was on the shoot. Deepika quizzes why she was there when she wasn't in the song to which Sonam reveals that she was assisting on the movie as well.

Watch the short video of Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone from Koffee With Karan 3 here:

In the same episode, Sonam had praised Deepika for staying in a relationship with Ranbir for so long. They dated for about 2 years before they broke up. Deepika talked about how he should work on his boyfriend skills. Deepika also said that she came out of the breakup feeling much happier. The episode has been most talked about for a lot of reasons.

As of today, Ranbir is happily married to and has a daughter named Raha Kapoor, Deepika Padukone is married to while Sonam Kapoor is married to Anand Ahuja and has a son, Vayu Kapoor.