Sonam Kapoor was once labelled as the actor who has a foot in a mouth, situation by Abhishek Bachchan on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan. Sonam has had these moments where her statements have blown out of proportion. Initially when Sonam had made her debut in Bollywood, she was this outspoken actress and spoke without fear of repercussions. Well, nothing has changed much, and hence her fans love being herself. But there was a time when Sonam Kapoor bragged about being a star kid and mentioned how things are quite easy for her in the industry leaving many outsiders burn.

Watch the video of Sonam Kapoor bragging about being born with a silver spoon as she is Anil Kapoor’s daughter

Sonam who made her debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya along withflaunted how she is’s daughter and was born with a silver spoon.” My first film was withthe second film was with, worked with the biggest stars, and I am more than just a pretty face”.

Sonam's this old video of bragging about her surname is not going down with the netizens and they are criticizing the girl, and calling her insensitive. Well, there are no star kids who are open about being privileged but if they say it in a subtle way, but Sonam is Sonam and she has no qualms in accepting the fact of being a star kid with pride.

Watch the video of Sonam Kapoor

The actress is right now on a sabbatical after her son Vayu, but soon the diva will be making her comeback with her sister Rhea Kapoor's film and we cannot wait for her to shine all over again.