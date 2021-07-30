When Sonu Sood reminded Aishwarya Rai Bachchan of Amitabh Bachchan while working in Jodhaa Akbar; here's what happened

Birthday boy has worked with three members of the Bachchan family - , and . He shared the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in 'Bbuddah... Hoga Terra Baap'. In an old interview, he had shared his experience of working Big B and stated that he is made for camera. Sonu Sood and Abhishek Bachchan worked together in . About Jr AB, Sonu Sood has stated that he is not very layered. With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, he featured in Jodha Akbar. In the interview, he recalled that Aishwarya once told him that he reminded her of Big B. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today – BTS' Jin is all set to become an uncle soon, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra burnt a script after being unable to launch Abhishek Bachchan?

Sonu Sood was quoted saying, "He (Amitabh Bachchan) sits on the set and doesn't go to the van and goes on rehearsing his lines. I also do that and he was happy that I also wanted to rehearse. Like him on every film, I too feel that it is my first film. I sometimes get up in the night and start rehearsing my lines or start re-writing my dialogues and message my director. Abhishek is not layered and you get what you see. Aishwarya was reserved in the beginning, but opened up while doing a scene in Jodhaa Akbar when she told me, 'You remind me of my pa!' She still calls me bhai sahab."

While Sonu Sood has comfortably made a name and place for himself in the industry, the actor has made space for himself in the hearts of millions as he turned messiah for many in times of Coronavirus. From arranging for transportation to medical assistance, Sonu Sood has helped a lot of people in need. He indeed won several hearts and blessings for his good deeds.