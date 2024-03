Sunny Deol is one of the most accomplished star of Bollywood. The actor has witnessed a phenomenal journey in the film industry. He sort of revived his career after a long gap with Gadar 2. The second instalment of the film worked wonders at the box office. It turned out to be one of the most successful ventures of Sunny Deol. The film worked massively on the nostalgia factor and of course, fans were more than happy to see Sunny Deol back on the big screen as Tara Singh. Sunny Deol is known for his action avatar and his high-voltage dialogues. The Dhai Kilo Ka Haath dialogue is still loved by all. The actor has always maintained his appearance with his on-screen persona. He is into fitness and having a beefed up body is this thing. In a latest interview, Vindhu Dara Singh revealed something unimaginable about Sunny Deol. Also Read - Sunny Deol CONFIRMS his OTT debut; says 'There are certains things which...'

Get top Entertainment News updates only on BollywoodLife's WhatsApp channel. Also Read - Humraaz sequel: Ameesha Patel to be part of Bobby Deol and Akshaye Khanna's film; says 'I guess it is best..'

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Vindu Dara Singh recalled how Sunny Deol had attained a Rambo-like body by training in London. He had built up a lot of muscles and was about to begin shooting for Betaab. Vindu then told him that he will lose his London body as he was attained after eating milk, cheese and everything else. In India, he will not be able to keep up with the same. Vindu Dara Singh shared that Sunny Deol actually got a little upset with he actually lost some muscle. But then came what Vindu Dara Singh did not expect. He was quoted saying, "Next time when he was shooting for the film, he told me now I won’t lose any muscle. I ask him, ‘How?’ and he took me to a room which was filled with milk cartons from London. I rolled over laughing." Well, that is some dedication, isn't it? Also Read - Gadar 3 plot revealed: Sunny Deol aka Tara Singh's story to not witness a major jump in timeline?

Here's a video of Sunny Deol singing

Sunny Deol's upcoming projects

On the work front, Sunny Deol is going to be next seen in Safar. The release date of the film has not been shared yet but it is expected to hit theatres sometime this year. It will also have a cameo by Salman Khan. Next he has Lahore 1947 in his kitty. The movie is produced by Aamir Khan and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Latest, Sunny Deol confirmed that he will be making his OTT debut.