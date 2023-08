Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan's cold war once again came into the limelight after the superstar dropped the premiere of Jawan, where his fans felt he took a dig at Gadar 2 with his dialogue about becoming a villain that even overshadows the heroes. It was claimed that Sunny Deol was mighty upset with the Darr makers for glorifying Shah Rukh Khan in the film and sidelining him in the film. Sunny Deol lashed out at Yash Chopra and said that he was cheated by them, and hence he never spoke to them or even superstar Shah Rukh Khan for 16 years, and till date, their Cold War is the hottest topic of the tinsel town.

Sunny had said in his old interviews, " My only issue with the film was that I did not know they would glorify the villain. I always work in films with an open heart and believe the person." "I believe working with trust. Unfortunately, we have many actors and stars who don’t function in this manner. Maybe that’s the way they want to get their stardom. I’ll never work with Yash Chopra again. He isn’t a man of his words. I don’t have good memories of him, he betrayed my faith in him".

Watch the old video of Gadar 2 star with Rajat Sharma is going viral where he speaks about his enmity with Shah Rukh Khan.

Actor Sunny Deol @iamsunnydeol saying why he did not speak to Shahrukh Khan @iamsrk for 16 years after the tiff on the sets of 'Darr' Watch #AapKiAdalat Tonight at 10 @indiatvnews pic.twitter.com/fXT9KbiS6s — Rajat Sharma (@RajatSharmaLive) June 15, 2019

Talking about not talking with SRK for 16 years, he had said, "It's not that I didn't talk, but I just cut myself off, and I don't socialise much anyway. So we never met. Toh baat karne ki baat he nahi hai.".

Sunny Deol lately grabbed headlines after he didn't invite his father Dharmendra's second family, Hema Malini, Esha Deol, and others to Sim Karan Deol's wedding, and the veteran actor's public apology made the fans speculate that all is not well between both the Deol families. Sunny Deol has refrained from commenting publicly on this topic.