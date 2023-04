Sushant Singh Rajput is dearly missed each and every day by his fans. And now this video of the actor is going viral, where he speaks of being sacred to the superstar and refuses to talk about him as he arrives at an event. The superstar walked in at the event while Sushant was interacting with a journalist, where he was asked about his opinion on Salman Khan, to which he replied that he is a star in caps while he arrives at the same event he was talking about. And then he refuses to talk about him, telling the journalist that he is very scared of him.

Watch the old viral video of Sushant Singh Rajput admitted of being scared of Salman Khan.

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput's death, there has been a lot of blame game that has happened, and many even alleged Salman Khan for almost spoiling his career, but these are just baseless speculations, and Salman has often praised and motivated SSR. In the Kedarnath promotion, Salman praised Sushant for his acting skills and more. Sushant's demise has left his fans devastated, and they've been boycotting all the big movies and the entire Bollywood. And even now, Salman Khan's latest release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, fell prey to the boycott radar after Sushant's sister Priyanka raised the issue again of films not being boycotted online.

Having said that, to date, the family is fighting for the justice of Sushant's death, as they feel that he was forced to kill himself. While Sushant's death dug out a lot of debate in Bollywood, and one of them is bullying tradition, where Kangana Ranaut alleged in the movie Mafias that she almost instigated Sushant to kill himself by saying he was good for nothing. Sushant's one of the statements on Twitter too went quite viral at the time when he requested his fans to watch his films or else he would be thrown out of Bollywood as he has no godfather who will give him second chance.