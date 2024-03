Sushmita Sen is the epitome of grace and she has led her life with utmost dignity. Sushmita has always been open about her relationship since the beginning, when the actress started her acting career she appeared on a chat show hosted by Farooq Shaikh she spoke about her first boyfriend Rajat Tara. Sushmita Sen introduced the gentleman as her first boyfriend and how he helped him in winning the Miss Universe title. Also Read - Sushmita Sen was unaware that she was paired with Shah Rukh Khan in Main Hoon Na courtesy Farah Khan

Watch the video of Sushmita Sen introducing her first boyfriend Rajat on national television.

Sushmita Sen is being hailed as the genuine woman for this old video where she introduces her first boyfriend.

Sushmita Sen was seen revealing that she was very skeptical about not coming to Mumbai for Miss Universe Paegent, as it was a foreign state for her. But it was Rajat who helped her come to Mumbai and for that, he even left his job. Sushmita was all praises for the man, and this video is being lauded by the fans. Also Read - Aarya 3 star Sushmita Sen reveals why filmmakers thought she was difficult to work with; was told 'Aap bahut jyada...'

The Aarya 3 actress is till date unmarried and has no intention of having a husband, however, there are reports that she has reconciled with her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl and she has been making appearances with him. Earlier the actress was linked with Lalit Modi, but soon the reports of her relationship with him faded off.

When Sushmita Sen revealed the real reason for not getting married and called the men a letdown

There was a time when Taali actress got candid about not being married, she had said, “I came close to getting married thrice, all three times God saved me. I can’t tell you what disasters followed with their respective lives. God protected me, also because God is protecting these two kids, he can’t let me get into a messy affair”.