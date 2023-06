has put an end to months of speculation about dating Vijay Varma. In an interview, she acknowledged that she is romantically involved with the actor and considers him her 'happy place’. She revealed that their love story started on the sets of Lust Stories 2, where the connection grew organically. Their relationship rumours started when they were both spotted celebrating the New Year together in Goa. Since then, the couple has been spotted at several locations together. Their fans are excited to see the couple create their real-life chemistry on-screen in Netflix’s upcoming film. Also Read - Tamannaah Bhatia opens up about her sex scenes in Jee Karda after leaving netizens shocked and stunned

Tamannaah on her wedding rumours in 2018

Even though Tamannaah has accepted her relationship with Vijay, earlier in 2018, she lost her cool when her name was attached to a US-based physician. Back then, there were rumours that the actress was even ready to tie the knot with the man. However, she dismissed the rumours with a strong statement. Also Read - Tamannaah Bhatia leaves netizens shellshocked by her steamy intimate scene in Jee Karda [Check Tweets]

"One day it’s an actor, another day it’s a cricketer, and now it’s a doctor. These rumours make it sound like I’m on a husband-shopping spree. While I love the idea of being in love, I definitely don’t appreciate baseless news when it comes to my personal life. I am happily single at the moment, and my parents aren’t groom hunting," she said in her statement. Also Read - Vijay Varma comments on his love life after Tamannaah Bhatia confirms their relationship, ‘I’m happy’

Trending Now

She further added that the only thing she is romanticising right now is her career, and it becomes disrespectful when these speculations surface without any meaning. The actress also clarified that she will make an official announcement when she decides to get married. She concluded by adding, "I’d like to make it very clear for once and for all that marriage isn’t on the cards yet and all these baseless rumours must be put to rest and are a product of someone’s imagination."

Jee Karda Controversy

Tamannaah was recently seen in Amazon Prime’s Jee Karda. She has become the talk of the town after the release of the show due to her steamy scenes with her co-star Suhail Nayyar. She even received a backlash from her fans, who weren’t ready to accept their favourite actress in a bold avatar.