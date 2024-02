This B Town diva doesn't think twice before she speaks her kind and before you jump to one name, well it's not her. We are talking about Sonam Kapoor, the Veere Di Wedding actress who has had a lot of foot in a mouth situations. One such time she had openly called Bollywood's most beautiful actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan aunty. and this left many shocked. But Sonam came to the defence of her statement and mentioned that Aishwarya has worked with her father as a leading lady and that automatically makes her aunty. Talking to HT, the Blind actress had said, "Aish has worked with my dad so I have to call her aunty na!". Also Read - Navya Naveli Nanda is all praise for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya; says 'I just admire her...'

But years later Sonam declined to say any such things. In fact, Sonam who was paired with Abhishek Bachchan in Delhi 6, said that how she respects both Abhi and Ash and that she never called her aunty. " It's all gossip, I never said any of that. I don’t want to remark on it anymore. A lot has been printed and said, and it’s all turned into something untidy and unpleasant, and I don’t wish to get into it anymore. I respect Abhishek as a person and had one of my best experiences working in Delhi 6. Aishwarya Rai is Aishwarya Rai. I never said that. I would address her in a respectful way, but I would never call her aunty.” Also Read - Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan likely to attend the pre-wedding festivities

It was reported that Sonam and Aishwarya haven't been on talking terms, and till date both the diva haven't appeared on any public platforms together or even been spotted at the same time.

It is also claimed that Aishwarya was very disappointed with Sonam's statement and she chose to never have any conversation with her. They both promote Loreal brands and were asked to walk the ramp together at the same time at Cannes, but Ash reportedly refused to do that. But Aishwarya chose to end the cold war by attending Sonam's wedding.