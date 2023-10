Katrina Kaif is known to be brutally honest with her loved ones. And this video is another proof that the Tiger 3 actress doesn't mind being vulnerable in front of the media. Katrina Kaif's this old video during her promotion of Jab Tak Hai Jaan confessed her vulnerable self, and it was quite courageous of the actress. In this video, Kat is seen speaking about how she would feel bad if Shah Rukh Khan chose Anushka Sharma as an actor whom he enjoyed working with more compared to her. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki Vs Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3: Here's the film fans are most excited for

Watch the old video of Tiger 3 actress Katrina Kaif confessing that she would feel bad if Shah Rukh Khan chose Anushka Sharma compared to her.

Katrina says that she will genuinely not like this answer from SRK, even in the hypothetical situation. Katrian Kaif is being loved by her fans for this humour, however they are unhappy with how Anushka Sharma cut her off in the middle, saying that she does not mind being called better than her and will be okay with it. Also Read - When Salman Khan's manager asked Ashneer Grover to not take a photo with Tiger 3 star; 'Aisi kaunsi heropanti ho gayi'

Anushka Sharma faces a little bit of social media for making Kat feel otherwise. Having said that, Anushka and Katrina are great friends; in fact, today they live in the same apartment and are neighbours. It was during her marriage with Vicky Kaushal that Anushka made this revelation. On the professional front, Katrina Kaif is all set for her next release, Tiger 3, along with Salman Khan. The trailer has been receiving an astounding response, and I cannot wait to witness Tiger and Zoya's chemistry all over again. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan to Katrina Kaif: Most shocking MMS scandals that left everyone shocked

Trending Now

Salman Khan's special post for Katrina Kaif

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Katrina Kaif has come a long way in her career, form being a non actor- non dancer, she proved to be one of the best and bankable leading ladies and the great dancer of all the time. Salman Khan who has seen Kat's journey from a scratch praised the actress and mentioned of loving to dance with her always and how she has killed it.