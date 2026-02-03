When TV dreams MEET national honour: Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey’s parallel rise inspires millions

Vikrant's long-standing love for SRK was strengthened by this parallel journey of TV grit to award triumph. He is shown kissing SRK's hand in adoration during their celebration in an unseen photo from the 71st National Awards.

Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey started their careers on television before they achieved success in mainstream cinema which earned them National Film Awards. Their path from TV stardom to the highest film awards in India proves that people who start with common backgrounds can achieve extraordinary success. Vikrant Massey and Shah Rukh Khan successfully transitioned from television to film while their early small-screen failures became National Film Award achievements that demonstrate their determination to succeed.

Shah Rukh Khan began his acting career with...

The King of Bollywood started his acting career beginning with his role as Lt. Abhimanyu Rai in the army drama Fauji, which premiered in 1989, before he achieved fame through his performance in Deewana, which was released in 1992. The 71st National Awards, held three decades after his breakthrough performance in Jawan (2023) earned him Best Actor recognition, which marked his first National Award nomination but confirmed his everlasting star power.

TRENDING NOW

Vikrant Massey began with the TV show...

Vikrant too started his professional journey through the youthful Dhoom Machaao Dhoom which premiered in 2007 and his performance as Shyam in Balika Vadhu which became his breakout role. His film career began shining through his performance in Lootera (2013), and he earned the National Award for Best Actor at the 71st National Film Award for his role as IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma in 12th Fail (2023). Critics across the board hail him as one of the best actors of his generation.

Vikrant kisses SRK's hands as a gesture of...

Vikrant's long-standing love for SRK was strengthened by this parallel journey of TV grit to award triumph. He is shown kissing SRK's hand in adoration during their celebration in an unseen photo from the 71st National Awards. Building on that affection, Vikrant held SRK's hands, kissed them, touched them to his eyes, and gave him a hug at a recent event in Mumbai. This touching scene went viral. Their similar paths are made more magical by this respect, and their tales inspire aspirations in all budding artists.

SRK and Vikrant's work front

SRK will next be featured in Siddharth Anand's high-octane gangster action movie King, which is scheduled for release on December 24, 2026. In the worldwide thriller biography White, Vikrant Massey plays Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, a spiritual leader.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more