When Vidya Balan revealed she was replaced from a dozen of films due to THIS Reason

Vidya Balan once shared that she was replaced from several movies after a Malayalam movie with a big superstar was shelved. Here is what she said about her difficult times.

Vidya Balan is one of the finest actresses in Bollywood. The actress, who made her debut with the 2003 film Bhalo Theko, once shared the struggles she faced in the early days of her career. She once revealed that she was shelved from a dozen films after she was tagged unlucky in the industry. In an interview with The Indian Express, Vidya Balan stated that she was going through a difficult time for three years. The feeling of rejection was so strong that it made her heartbroken. She opened up about how she dealt with the situation.

Vidya Balan said, “I was going through heartbreak for three years. That feeling of rejection was so strong and it was devastating. I was shattered and my will to continue on this path was shook.”

TRENDING NOW

She continued, “But I have to say that the fire in my belly outshone everything else. So I would go to bed crying almost every night and I would say, ‘Ok, today was the last day I am going to give up.’ But the next morning I would be right back there and it would be square one for me. Then things began to turn. I am someone who prays a lot and I would pray a lot. So that gave me a lot of strength.”

“Forget the kind of roles that I wanted. After the film with Mohanlal got shelved, there was another Malayalam film which I was doing that got shelved. That’s when people started to brand me unlucky. That was heartbreaking,” she added.

Vidya shared that the producers of the films, who signed her, started replacing her because of the unlucky tag. She also mentioned that her Kundli was read and she was considered unlucky. The actress said that when she was shooting for a Tamil film, the producer of that film refused to meet her. After a few days, she heard that she was replaced. The producer said, “I got her kundli read. She is unlucky.” When Vidya’s parents confronted him, the producer asked them, “Does she even look like a heroine?”

Vidya said that the comments of her appearance had affected her and she did not look at herself in the mirror for six months. However, the situation changed for her when she did Lage Raho Munna Bhai in 2006. The same producer wanted to work with her.

Vidya Balan, who will turn 47 on January 1, 2026, has given several hits in her career with movies such as The Dirty Picture, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Kahaani, Parineeta, Hamari Adhuri Kahani, Ishqiya, Mission Mangal and Kismat Konnection, to name a few.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more