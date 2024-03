Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are the most ideal couple, and the reason they are loved by the fans so dearly is because of their genuineness. Both Virat and Anushka are extremely grounder individuals and like Anushka had said they both are each other's male and female versions. In this old video of Virat, you can see how he is head over heels in love with his wife Anushka and expressing his gratitude towards her for coming into his life, and not like every wife, Anushka is very proud of her for having such a great personality she rather feels a little awkward and nudges him to stop. You can see how Anushka reacts very humbly to all the praises. Also Read - Virat Kohli prioritizing newborn son Akaay over IPL? Former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar's comment grabs attention

Also Read - Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika enjoy vegan food at a London cafe; netizens say 'Picture of the day'

Watch the video of Virat Kohli leaving wifey Anushka Sharma a bit awkward as he cannot stop praising him.

This is what Anushka makes different from other celebrities, she never blows her trumpet, and neither likes her beat, and star ones do that, but there are times when you loosen up and want to tell the world how lucky you are as you have found a beautiful soul, and this is what exactly Virat was doing. Also Read - Is this when Anushka Sharma will make her comeback after giving birth to Akaay Kohli?

Virat Kohli is right now prioritizing Akaay and his wife over IPL?

The cricketer has been on a sabbatical ever since his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma welcomed their baby boy Akaay Kohli in the world. It has been more than 3 weeks since the arrival of the baby. And the latest comment of Sunil Gavaskar hints that he might not be back playing IPL this year. Virat is a perfect example of acing every responsibility correctly. Such men have stopped being made and indeed Anushka is the lucky one.