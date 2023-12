Vivek Oberoi and Aishwarya Rai's infamous alleged love affair has been grabbing headlines all over again ever since Suresh Overoi claimed he wasn't aware about hai son's alleged relationship with the Bachchan bahu in his conversation with The Lehren. And ever since then the fans and the internet on people have been digging old videos of the Indian Police Force actor where he is seen speaking about Aishwarya and his relationship in public. There was a time when Vivek Oberoi openly called Aishwarya his ladylove and addressed her as a wonderful woman.

Watch the video of Vivek Oberoi speaking about his love affair with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Karan Johar’s show Koffee With Karan

In this viral video you can see Vivek Oberoi openly addressing about his love affair with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and even answering why hasn't the Ponniyion Selvan actress yet acknowledged him as her boyfriend in public. Karan Johar asks a direct question to Vivek, Are you seeing Aishwarya Rai?". To which Vivek said, 'Yes'. Karan proves, 'Wonderful, why does she never admit it?'.

This appearance of Vivek Oberoi was after the infamous press conference of the actor against Tiger 3 star Salman Khan. Vivek says, "I don't think you have asked that to her on the show' Karan differs and says ' Ofcourse I have. She doesn't try to commit about her personal life and I can understand that. I just wanted to hear it from you".

Further answering, Vivek says,” I am really eternally grateful to god to have such a wonderful woman in my life.”.

Watch this video below:

Karan hits the direct question to Vivek about the press conference against Salman Khan, “ Some downswings from here and there, there were also media bashing. How did all that happen, especially the press conference”.

Vivek replies, “It have some very good repercussions in my life. Besides my career kids it had a lot of media bashing. And the entire industry turned against.” Further speaking about Salman Khan, he said,” I don’t have anything individually against Salman. In fact I quite liked the guy, I quite thought he was interesting when we I met him before. But yaa, in terms of the way he behaved and within the framework of my personal at that time , trying to protect the lady in my life, I did what I thought was right.”

Later Vivek indeed regretted to what he did and till date Salman and he aren’t in talking terms.