Once again Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's past relationship with Vivek Oberoi is making headlines. Recently Vivek Oberoi's father and veteran actor Suresh Oberoi claimed that he was unaware about the love relationship of his son with Aishwarya and later when he learnt about it he asked if him not to do it. He was quoted saying, "Most of the things I didn't even know. Vivek never told me. Ramu (Ram Gopal Varma) told me. Before Ramu, somebody else told me. I had made him understand. Samjhaya tha mat karo (I had told him not to do)." As the latest statement of Vivek Oberoi's father is going viral, this one old interview of a heartbroken actor allegedly calling Aishwarya Rai a plastic heart woman is grabbing attention all over again.

Vivek Oberoi had appeared on Farah Khan's show along with Ritiesh Deshmukh where he mentioned that how there are a lot of plastic people in the industry. And attributing towards his press conference against the Tiger 3 star, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan never spoke about it publicly and rather the Indian Police Force actor was called immature by the actress as he claimed. Farah taking a jibe at Vivek in her show had said," Lekin jinke liye aapne yeh sab kiya unhone kabhi bhi aapo thank you bola? Appreciate hua?". Vivek then replied, "Nahi huya! Ulta yeh hua ki 'tum bahut immature ho'. Badme ye hogaya tha ki 'tumhe ye nahi karna chahiye tha'."

Talking about the after effects, Vivek's career was sabotaged and no one sided him and rather called the actor immature to wash dirty linen in public. Today Vivek is moved on and is happily living his life, while Aishwarya, who never acknowledged the alleged affair with Vivek, is a doting mother to Aaradhya Bachchan and is living up to being Bachchan Bahu and the Bollywood diva that she is.

