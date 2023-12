Vivek Oberoi's father and veteran actor Suresh Oberoi mentioned in his latest interview with The Lehren that he was unaware of his alleged relationship with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. And ever since then once again the old chapter of Vivek and Aishwarya has been making news. There are many who are sympathetic towards the Indian Police Force actor as his old clips have been resurfaced online where he spoke about Aishwarya and his relationship and what went wrong. For all the Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Salman Khan’s sweetest gesture for his little fans proves why he is the most loved superstar in the industry [Watch]

Watch the old video of Vivek Oberoi claiming that Sohail Khan fought with Salman Khan for him, but he let his friend down due to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

This old video of Vivek has been going viral where he had appeared on Farah Khan's chat show along with friend and Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh. Where he spoke about how he was good friends with Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan during that time. And how Sohail had promised him he would sort things out, and he fought with his brother Salman Khan to not do all this. In the interaction, he further added that the press conference let him down, and till date, Sohail isn't talking to him, whereas Arbaaz is somewhere speaking to him. And he totally understands Sohail's feelings because he let him down.

Here's everything you want to know about what happened between Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi decades ago.

Vivek Oberoi till date has had a bad relationship with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. There was a time when Vivek claimed to be in a relationship with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and due to getting separated from Salman at that time, he couldn't handle the breakup, he reportedly abused Vivek for being her man at that time. Vivek held a press conference where he alleged that the Tiger 3 star called him more than 20 times and asked him to break up with Aishwarya. The Indian Police Force actor claimed to have been abused by the superstar. And after that press conference, everything changed, and later the actor said that he shouldn't have done what he did.

