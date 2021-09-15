, at 55, is the most eligible bachelor in the industry. The superstar may have dated a few women in the past but none of his past relationships culiminated into a marriage. There even came a time when Salman almost got married but it couldn't happen. While the entire country is waiting for Salman to get married, decided to ask the billion-dollar question to his friend and veteran actor . But his answer is going to leave Salman fans heartbroken. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Kareena Kapoor Khan breaks silence on hiking fee to play Sita; Anil Kapoor's response to troll calling him and Sonam Kapoor 'shameless' and more

When Anil Kapoor recently appeared on Arbaaz Khan's chat show Pinch 2, the host asked him, 'when will Salman Khan get married?' To which, Anil replied, "Thak gaye (We're exhausted) yaar. He wouldn't respond, so how can I?" He even joked that Arbaaz must be well aware of Salman's affairs better than him.

From his workout videos to family photographs, and his banter with nephew , Bollywood star Anil Kapoor is very active on social media. When asked about how he views the power of social media and if he had any piece of advice for his fans, Mr India actor said, "My advice is, don't be trigger-happy, use social media positively as it can be a great platform for spreading love and positive messages. Don't try to use it negatively and exploit it for sensationalism."

Kapoor then went on to add, "When you don't have much knowledge about a matter, why do you comment on it? It is better to remain silent and mind your own business."

Currently, the 64-year-old star is busy shooting for Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which also stars , Neetu Singh and .