Yash is today one of the biggest stars in the industry. On his birthday the actor's fans are going berserk and his stardom is admirable. And as we talk about Yash and his vision of going pan India with KGF, we bring you a throwback exclusive chat with the superstar himself where he openly spoke about Tiger 3 star Salman Khan's questioning over Hindi films not working in Bollywood, but their films doing great business here.

BollywoodLife asked Yash about his point of view when we met him during the interview for his KFG 2 release, to which he replied," It's not like that, our films also never get this kind of reception, but what is happening is that part of of the world started playing dubbed versions, people became familiar what we are creating. Initially, we started as a joke for entertainment because of the kind of dubbing they used to do. Nobody used to give importance to the actual films.

Adding further Yash mentioned what has worked for them," People started getting familiar with our content, with our cinema, so it's not happened overnight, it's been there for few years. Eventually, they started understanding this kind of content, the expression, and more. We got an instant connection all thanks to Prabhas and Rajamouli Garu, followed by KFG also with a commercial angle where we all felt that it can be pan India film".

Advising on how Bollywood films will work in the south, Yash added," I feel that's how it should come from that side also, there is a lot of difference culturally, can spend and understand that is relatable. There are North films that worked massively in the south also. Salman sir is right that the films don't work there but the potential is very strong and they can work on the relatability, we all love watching Hindi films."

Yash is all set for his Bollywood debut Ramayana along with Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi. The actor will also be seen in Toxic which marks Kareena Kapoor Khan's south debut.

