Pathaan is running successfully worldwide becoming the highest-gross earning film. Even before completing a week of release the film is shattering records every passing day. The high-octane action drama is expected to cross 600 crores gross worldwide collection today. Pathaan becomes the highest-grosser film in the career of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham. While fans are showering immense love there are a few flaws in the movie to be noticed. Also Read - Pathaan box office collection day 6: Shah Rukh Khan film to cross Rs 600 crore gross worldwide; to have better Tuesday than Monday

Everyone enjoyed the movie for masala entertainer and for every factor like action, songs, and cast. Many watched the movie as it marks the comeback of Shah Rukh Khan to the big screen after four years. While others loved the cinematic experience there were few who noticed the flaws in the movie and brought them to light. Netizens took to social media to highlight a few faults that you might have missed or ignored. Read on to know the drawbacks of the blockbuster hit. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut tells Urfi Javed 'don't let anyone shame you about your body' as the latter says, 'uniform is a bad idea' [VIEW TWEETS]

Take a look at Pathaan faults

1. Phone locked to missile through GPS Also Read - Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan finally BREAKS SILENCE on controversy; says, 'Hum se galtiyaan bhi hoti hai...'

There is a scene where Pathaan played by Shah Rukh Khan recalls the time when he was posted in AFG in 2002. He recollected how saved a local when he threw a phone that was locked to a missile. The phone’s GPS location was connected with missile and in order to divert it SRK threw the phone. Major thing to notice here is GPS came in 2008 and not in 2002.

In a Pathaan scene, Shahrukh recounts how he was posted in AFG in 2002, and saved a local, coz a missile was locked on to his phone’s gps location. So he threw the phone away to divert the missile. GPS in smartphones came in in 2008. ? — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) January 29, 2023

2. Use of metal train roof during blast

In the scene when as Tiger comes to help Pathaan in a train which is about to explode due a bomb in the bogey. To shield them from the blast Shah Rukh use a piece of the train roof. The roof is blasted but SRK is saved using the same piece of metal.

In one scene there is a bomb about to explode in a train bogey, SRK uses a piece of metal (fragment of the train roof) as shield to save him from the blast, the entire roof gets ripped apart, but the same material shield he his holding in his hand, protects SRK. ? — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) January 29, 2023

3. Change of helicopter direction

When Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have to steal lock and keys from two offices both are located in two opposite directions. However, when they completes their task helicopters flew in the same direction. Of course, the direction had to be changed, or else how the hero would have saved the lady.

the movie is flawed! What abt the helicopter scene, when SRK tells DP abt it say bldg are in opposite direction but when they steal it helicopters are shown flying in same direction! — Hiren Mehta (@hirenonline) January 29, 2023

So did you also notice these mistakes in the movie? Pathan is ’s ambitious spy universe under the Yash Raj Films banner. The movie stars , , and in lead roles. The film was released on 25th January 2023 and is on a historic run.