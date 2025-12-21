Who are Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-a? Korean stars win hearts as they...

Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-a have been in the news recently. Read ahead to know all about the Korean stars.

Actors Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-a, who are among the most affectionate star couples within the Korean show business, are now married after dating for almost a decade. Their wedding was a great day within a relationship which fans have been following with lots of love. A private wedding ceremony was held on Saturday afternoon for the two at the prestigious Shilla Hotel located in Seoul. The wedding ceremony was held in a private manner with only immediate family relatives, other relatives, and a few special friends in attendance. Korean actor Lee Kwang-soo, a lifelong friend of actor Kim Woo-bin, was the host of the ceremony.

More about their wedding announcement

Last month, news of their marriage was shared by their agency, AM Entertainment, through a statement. Their agency revealed that Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-a felt that in order to be able to spend their lives together, they needed to establish a profound level of trust, which took a number of years to achieve. They then called for fans to send their love to this newly married couple.

On the same day, Kim Woo Bin communicated with his fans by posting their personal messages on the fan café that he maintained. Through the note, Kim wrote that he was marrying the woman whom he had shared a major chunk of his life with. Furthermore, Kim revealed that they were now growing a family of their own. Kim Wu Bin was grateful to the fans and revealed that their presence will make this journey even more special.

Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-a’s relationship

Heirs star Kim Woo-bin and actress Shin Min-a first met each other when they modeled for a clothing brand back in 2015. But it wasn’t long before their friendship blossomed into something more. They officially started dating back in July 2015 and have been together since then for about a decade. Their relationship was a good example of a relationship worthy of admiration, especially when Shin Min-a showed unwavering support when Kim Woo-bin had nasopharyngeal cancer.

Who is Kim Woo-Bin?

Kim Woo-Bin started his acting career as a model in 2008. He marked his acting debut with a drama series titled White Christmas in 2011. After some years, he maintained a successful career with many dramas and movies like The Heirs, Uncontrollably Fond, Our Blues, Twenty, and Alienoid, where he received recognition for acting confidently and doing justice to every role he plays.

Who is Shin Min-a?

Shin Min-a's career in the entertainment scene started in 1998 with the fashion magazine Kiki. She went on to become one of the most beloved actresses in South Korea with the successful series 'My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho,' 'A Love to Kill,' 'Tomorrow With You,' 'Oh My Venus,' 'Hometown Cha Cha Cha,' and 'Our Blues.' Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min-a have achieved success in both their career and in their partnership, and their marriage has also received warm blessings from all over the world.

