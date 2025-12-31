Who is Ahn Sun Ki? The Divine Fury actor in ICU after suffering from…

Ahn Sun Ki is currently in a critical condition in the ICU after he suffered from cardiac arrest. Here is what happened to me.

Veteran South Korean actor Ahn Sun Ki is in a critical condition at present and has been admitted to the hospital after reportedly choking on food at home, which led to cardiac arrest. The incident happened on December 30. It has created a shockwave in the industry and among fans across the globe. Confirming the health issues, Ahn Sung Ki’s agency, Artist Company, stated that the medical emergency occurred at his residence when he began choking while eating. Emergency services were alerted and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was administered before he was rushed to the hospital.

Ahn Sun Ki was later taken to the ICU, where he is currently receiving close medical supervision. In another official statement, the agency noted that the doctors are continuing to monitor the actor’s health. Artist's company also appealed to the media and asked the people to respect the privacy of Ahn Sun Ki’s family during this period.

As per several medical reports, the incident occurred around 4 pm on December 30. Some reports suggest that the veteran actor collapsed while eating his food. Some required emergency rescue happened at the scene before being shifted to the hospital.

This is not the first time that the actor has been going through such medical difficulties. Earlier in 2019, Sun Ki mentioned that he was battling with blood cancer and was undergoing treatment. Later, he made occasional public appearances where he largely kept his details about his health and recovery private.

Who is Ahn Sun Ki?

Ahn Sun Ki is one of the essential pillars of South Korean cinema. His career spans over six decades and includes over 130 films. Known for his versatility, he earned respect for his contributions to Korean storytelling across generations. Notably, Ahn Sung Ki is known for his work in movies like Silmido, The Divine Fury, Two Cops, Hwajang, Nowhere to Hide, Radio Star, Hansan: Rising Dragon, Whale Hunting, May 18 and Deep Blue Night, to name a few. He was also part of shows like Young Kim Dae-gun (2025) and Tears in the Arctic, which was released in 2008. Notably, the actor was mostly recognised for his role in the 2019 film, The Divine Fury, which gave him a huge young audience.

His last show was Young Kim Dae-gun, which was released on December 25. It also featured Yoon Shi-yoon, Kim Kang-woo, Lee Kyung Young, Yoon Kyung-ho, Lee Moon-sik and Song Ji-yeon in key roles.

