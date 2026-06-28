Who is Akanksha Chamola? Gaurav Khanna’s wife REVEALS divorce on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa

From Swaragini to Dil Dhokha Aur Desire, here's everything to know about the actress after her Day 1 bombshell

Who is Akanksha Chamola? Gaurav Khanna’s wife REVEALS divorce on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa

For a long time, TV fans loved seeing Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola together. That’s why her revelation on Netflix’s Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa shocked everyone, she announced that she and Gaurav are heading for divorce after a year of living apart. The confession caught the whole house (and the viewers) off guard. Gaurav’s still busy in TV land, but let’s talk about Akanksha, her career, her history with Gaurav, and what actually led to their split.

Who Is Akanksha Chamola?

She’s a television actress based in Mumbai, born in 1991. Akanksha started young and even managed a postgrad degree in Commerce before television came calling. Her big break was a supporting role in Swaragini (2015–2016). Then came Bhootu (2017–2018), and Can You See Me (2022). Earlier in 2024, you might’ve seen her in Dil Dhokha Aur Desire with Kunwarr Amarjeet Singh on ShemarooMe. Now, she’s in Dabang Policewali, streaming over on the Bullet Micro Drama app. Though she’s been around for years, she’s mostly played supporting roles.

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Her Love Story With Gaurav Khanna

Gaurav has always said he fell for Akanksha the first time he saw her, they met at an audition, he offered her a ride to the next one, and introduced himself properly. At the time, Gaurav was already a known face on TV, while Akanksha was just getting started. After a couple of years together, they had a lavish wedding in Kanpur. From then on, they showed up at all the big parties and events. Nobody heard a peep about any trouble between them until now.

The Divorce Bombshell On Lock Upp

During the ‘Expose’ round on Netflix’s Lock Upp, Akanksha decided to put her biggest secret on the table: “Me and Gaurav are getting a divorce. We have been living separately for the last one year,” she said, right before breaking down. She made it clear it wasn’t nasty. “Things aren’t bad between me and Gaurav. We still talk to each other. We just don’t see a future together as partners, our futures are too different,” she explained. Akanksha also pointed to her Bigg Boss days as when things started to unravel. Both families hoped some time apart would help, but, as she put it, “As a married couple, woh wala feel nahi aa raha tha.”

Her Earlier Denial of Divorce Rumors

Back in January 2026, Akanksha posted a cryptic quote on Instagram: “Jis rishte ki buniyaad mein sirf zarooratein ho, wahan dil hamesha qurbaan hota hai.” At the time, she shot down rumors about a split and told the Times Of India, “I don’t discuss private matters on social media. That post was just promotion for my next show. People read into it, but it was blown out of proportion.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaurav Khanna (@gauravkhannaofficial)

Her Thoughts On Having Kids

When she was on Bigg Boss 19, Akanksha was pretty open about her feelings on parenthood. “Even the future seems difficult to me right now. I don’t feel the need to have a kid. I have lots of reasons, and when you have so many, you’re clearly not ready,” she said to Malti Chahar and Pranit More.

How People Reacted To The News

Her divorce admission on Lock Upp spread fast online. Fans were shocked, especially since the couple managed to keep things quiet for a full year. Online talk turned to their relationship, what went wrong, how nobody noticed, and how they always seemed fine together at public events. Even inside Lock Upp, inmates and jailers Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh seemed stunned.

What's Next?

So, on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, Akanksha Chamola finally confirmed what people had been whispering about for months. With new episodes every Saturday to Wednesday at 8 PM on Netflix, there’s a good chance we’ll see more of her story and maybe a few more surprises unfold.

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