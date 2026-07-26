Who is Amit Dubey? Meet cyber detective behind India's biggest digital crime stories who is now rewriting OTT entertainment

He investigated cyber criminals, trained over 900,000 police personnel, authored nine books and today, his real investigations are inspiring some of India's biggest web series. Meet Amit Dubey.

By: BollywoodLife | Published: July 26, 2026 4:24 PM IST





The Cyber Detective Behind India's Biggest Digital Crime Stories Is Now Rewriting OTT Entertainment

Every day, millions of Indians receive suspicious messages, fake investment offers, deepfake videos, phishing emails, and scam calls. Most people delete them. Some become victims.

Very few understand how these crimes are actually investigated. For nearly two decades, Amit Dubey has been one of the people working behind the scenes—helping law enforcement agencies understand, investigate, and solve cyber crimes at a time when digital fraud has become one of the fastest-growing threats to modern society. Today, however, his work has moved far beyond police investigation rooms. The same case files that once helped investigators track cyber criminals are now reaching millions of viewers through bestselling books, radio programmes and some of India's most talked-about OTT productions. It is a journey few could have imagined.

From Engineer to Cyber Investigator

Dubey's story did not begin in a television studio or a film production house. It began with engineering. After studying engineering at BIET Jhansi, he pursued his postgraduate education at IIT Kharagpur before entering the rapidly evolving world of cybersecurity. This was a period when cyber crime was still emerging as a specialised field in India.

Long before phishing, ransomware, cryptocurrency scams and AI-powered fraud became household terms, Dubey had already begun studying how criminals were exploiting technology.

Over the years, he worked alongside Indian law enforcement agencies on more than 1,300 cyber crime investigations, helping decode digital evidence, trace online frauds and understand increasingly sophisticated criminal networks.

Building India's Cyber Investigation Capability

While investigations remained a major part of his professional life, another mission gradually became even bigger. Training investigators. As digital evidence became central to almost every serious crime investigation, Dubey began conducting training programmes across the country. According to him, he has trained more than 900,000 police personnel, investigators, judicial officers and government officials in cyber crime investigation, digital evidence, OSINT, artificial intelligence and emerging technologies. For him, capacity building was never optional. "No investigator can solve tomorrow's crime with yesterday's knowledge," he has often said during training sessions.

Turning Investigation into Public Awareness

One challenge continued to bother him. Police officers understood cyber crime. Most citizens did not. That gap inspired him to write. Instead of publishing highly technical manuals, Dubey began writing stories based on real investigative experiences. His books transformed complex cyber investigations into narratives that ordinary readers could understand. He has now authored nine books, each attempting to explain not just how digital crimes happen—but why they succeed. His central argument is simple. Technology rarely commits fraud. People do. Technology merely becomes the weapon.

When Hollywood-Style Cyber Thrillers Meet Indian Reality

Indian audiences have traditionally associated thrillers with espionage, terrorism and organised crime. Cyber crime remained largely unexplored. That changed when filmmakers began discovering the dramatic potential hidden inside real investigations. Dubey's investigative work inspired Hack Crimes Online, produced by acclaimed filmmaker Neeraj Pandey for Amazon Prime Video. He later contributed creatively to Special Ops 2, continuing his association with technology-driven storytelling. His latest collaboration, Pritam Pedro, created with legendary filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani for JioHotstar, takes cyber storytelling in a completely different direction. Rather than treating cyber crime only as a thriller, the series blends humour, emotion and human relationships.

Six Years. Sixteen Drafts. One Story.

Most audiences only see the final product. They rarely see the years of rewriting behind it. According to Dubey, Pritam Pedro took almost six years to develop. The screenplay went through 16 complete drafts before reaching its final version. Every rewrite brought a new perspective. "Rajkumar Hirani constantly searches for emotional truth inside every story," Dubey says. "He wants audiences to laugh, connect emotionally and leave with a meaningful message." That philosophy, Dubey believes, transformed what could have been a conventional cyber thriller into something far more human.

Working with Two Masters of Storytelling

Having collaborated with both Neeraj Pandey and Rajkumar Hirani, Dubey says the experience exposed him to two entirely different schools of filmmaking. Neeraj Pandey, he says, is a master of suspense. His narratives are precise, tightly structured and relentlessly thrilling. Rajkumar Hirani, on the other hand, approaches stories differently. He searches for hope. For emotion. For humanity. "He has an extraordinary ability to make people laugh while discussing serious subjects," Dubey says. The combination has resulted in a storytelling style rarely explored in Indian entertainment—a cyber crime narrative driven as much by human emotion as by digital investigation.

The Voice Beyond Books

Long before streaming platforms embraced cyber crime, Dubey was already taking the subject to ordinary citizens through radio. His cyber awareness programmes explained digital threats in simple language, helping families, students and senior citizens understand how online scams actually work. It was another extension of the same mission. Awareness before victimhood. Education before investigation.

More Than Entertainment

Artificial intelligence is making scams smarter. Deepfakes are becoming more convincing. Cyber fraud now crosses borders within seconds. In this rapidly changing digital landscape, investigators, educators and storytellers are beginning to work toward the same objective—helping society understand risks before they become victims. Dubey's unusual career brings all three roles together. Engineer. Cyber investigator. Police trainer. Author. Radio host. Screenwriter. Each chapter appears different. Yet all of them are driven by a single idea: making the invisible world of cyber crime visible to ordinary people. Because every cyber crime story carries two endings. One ends in a courtroom.

The other begins when society learns enough to prevent the next victim. Perhaps that is why Amit Dubey's journey is no longer just about solving cyber crimes. It is about changing how India understands them.

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