Who is Andrea Preti? Venus Williams’ husband is an Italian actor, he is known for...

Tennis legend Venus Williams and actor Andrea Preti got hitched nearly a year and a half after they confirmed their relationship. The wedding ceremony took place in Palm Beach, Florida over the weekend. Their wedding celebration happened in Italy in September. The American tennis player took to Instagram to share some pictures from their wedding. She wrote, “Mr. & Mrs. Preti ? A dream come true. Part 2: My looks for the Week.” Andrea also shared a special post for his wife and wrote, “MR & MRS PRETI … it’s a kind of magic ?? my beautiful wife @venuswilliams.” As the couple shared their wedding pictures, there is speculation about Andrea Preti.

Who Is Andrea Preti?

The actor was born in Denmark on June 6, 1988. He spent most of his childhood in Denmark before moving to Italy. During his early time in Italy, he started working as a model. After some years, he moved to New York. Preti also studied acting at Susan Batson Academy in New York City. As per IMDb bio, Andrea Preti worked in Television, commercials and shows. Not only that, Andrea also wrote, directed and featured One More Day. It also starred in the Italian series Un Professore, and, recently, in 2023’s Temptation. Andrea and Venus’ romance rumours started floating in 2024. In July of the same year, they were clicked for the first time in Nerano, Italy. However, they kept their relationship private.

About Andrea and Venus’s wedding

Earlier in February this year, Venus and Andrea’s engagement rumours started circulating on social media. The rumours began when she was spotted with an engagement ring during a training session in Rome. After a practice session, they were also seen hugging each other and holding hands. She confirmed that she was engaged six months later.

The actor was seen cheering for Venus in Arthur Ashe Stadium during her first-round singles match against Karolína Muchová. They also appeared in Dsquared2 fall/winter 2025 show during Milan Fashion Week.

Venus and Andrea got married in two ceremonies. As per Vogue, the Palm Beach wedding was their second ceremony. They initially tied knot in Ischia, Italy, in September 2025. As per the news outlet, Venus said, “We had this dream to do our wedding in Italy. But we didn’t have enough time to do the paperwork—because I’m a foreigner, it can take about eight months. So we decided to have a second wedding.”

