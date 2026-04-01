Who is Anita Advani? Rajesh Khanna's alleged girlfriend participated in Bigg Boss 7, her plea to call bond with superstar as 'marriage' is rejected

Bombay High Court rejects Anita Advani's claim seeking recognition of her relationship with Rajesh Khanna as a marriage, amid her revelations about a private ceremony and their years together.

Actor Anita Advani requested that her "relationship" with the late Bollywood star Rajesh Khanna be recognised as a "marriage," but the Bombay High Court rejected her case on Wednesday. Anita Advani once alleged that Rajesh Khanna secretly married her while they lived together. Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia married in 1973, but their marriage deteriorated within a decade, resulting in a separation without divorce.

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While they chose to stay legally married despite living apart, Rajesh allegedly began living with former actor Anita Advani in 2004, and the relationship lasted till his death in 2012. Earlier, in an interview, Anita alleged that she is Rajesh Khanna's second wife.

Who is Anita Advani?

Former actress Anita Advani starred in movies like as Daasi (1981), Aao Pyaar Karen (1983), and Saazish (1988). Anita's acting career was short, but when Rajesh Khanna passed away, she periodically gained attention through interviews and her participation in Bigg Boss. According to reports, Anita is the niece of Ferdinand Marcos, the former president of the Philippines.

What is the truth behind Anita-Rajesh Khanna's relationship?

Anita Advani has recently claimed that she secretly tied the knot with Rajesh Khanna. Anita said, “We got married privately, but in the film industry, no one talks about such things openly. Everyone says ‘we’re friends’ or ‘we’re in a relationship’ or something else. But it was already reported in the media that I was with him, so neither of us felt the need to go and publicly announce that we were married. We never felt that need."

She recalled how she married Rajesh Khanna in a private ceremony and said, “We had a small temple in our home. I had a mangal sutra made, gold with black beads. He made me wear it. Then he applied sindoor and said, ‘From today, you are my responsibility.’ That’s how our wedding happened one night, just like that."

Was Anita related to Rajesh Khanna before Dimple Kapadia?

Anita even said that she entered Rajesh Khanna's life prior to his encounter with Dimple Kapadia. She said, “Yes, I came into his life before Dimple Kapadia. But we didn’t get married at the time because I was so young. Eventually, I went back to Jaipur."

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